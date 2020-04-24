Watch for Shares of Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) to Approach Resistance at $86.20

Shares of Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) opened today above their pivot of $85.49 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $85.60. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $86.20 and $86.91 will be of interest.

Yum! Brands Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.72 and a 52-week low of $54.95 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $85.94 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% lower and 1.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 1.9% for shares of Yum! Brands Inc based on a current price of $85.94 and an average consensus analyst price target of $87.56. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $101.47, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $82.11.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Yum! Brands Inc and will alert subscribers who have YUM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.