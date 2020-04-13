Watch for Shares of Williams Cos Inc (WMB) to Approach Resistance at $17.40

Shares of Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $16.30 today and have reached the first resistance level of $17.00. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $17.40 and $18.50.

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) has potential upside of 96.2% based on a current price of $16.69 and analysts' consensus price target of $32.74. Williams Cos Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $17.26 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $22.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Williams Cos Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.41 and a high of $29.28 and are now at $16.69, 98% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

