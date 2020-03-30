Watch for Shares of Williams Cos Inc (WMB) to Approach Resistance at $14.35

Shares of Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) opened today above their pivot of $13.42 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $13.90. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $14.35 and $15.28 will be of interest.

Williams Cos Inc has overhead space with shares priced $13.81, or 57.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $32.74. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.71 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $22.90.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Williams Cos Inc have traded between a low of $8.41 and a high of $29.55 and are now at $13.81, which is 64% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.55% lower and 5.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Williams Cos Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Williams Cos Inc in search of a potential trend change.