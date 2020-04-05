Watch for Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) to Approach Support at $26.55

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $27.80 today and has reached the first level of support at $27.07. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $26.55 and $25.30.

Wells Fargo & Co has overhead space with shares priced $26.60, or 56.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $61.19. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.83 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Wells Fargo & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.11 and a high of $54.75 and are now at $26.60, 6% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

