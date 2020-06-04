Watch for Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS) to Approach Resistance at $98.71

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened today above their pivot of $94.50 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $96.30. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $98.71 and $102.92 will be of interest.

Walt Disney Co has overhead space with shares priced $95.16, or 21.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $120.95. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $118.88 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $134.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Walt Disney Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $79.07 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $95.16, 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Walt Disney Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Walt Disney Co in search of a potential trend change.