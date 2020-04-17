Watch for Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) to Approach Support at $128.86

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $130.10 today and has reached the first level of support at $130.70. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $128.86 and $127.62.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) is currently priced 23.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $99.36. Wal-Mart Stores shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $116.92 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $116.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Wal-Mart Stores share prices have been bracketed by a low of $98.85 and a high of $132.92 and are now at $130.12, 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wal-Mart Stores. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wal-Mart Stores in search of a potential trend change.