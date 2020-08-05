Watch for Shares of Vf Corp (VFC) to Approach Support at $57.86

Shares of Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $58.65 today and have reached the first support level of $58.29. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $57.86 and $57.07.

Vf Corp has overhead space with shares priced $58.33, or 30.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $83.28. Vf Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.72 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $80.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vf Corp have traded between a low of $45.07 and a high of $100.23 and are now at $58.33, which is 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 3.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

