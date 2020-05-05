Watch for Shares of Us Steel Corp (X) to Approach Resistance at $9.14

Shares of Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $8.01 today and have reached the first resistance level of $8.72. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $9.14 and $10.27.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Us Steel Corp have traded between a low of $4.54 and a high of $16.93 and are now at $8.30, which is 83% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) has potential upside of 66.1% based on a current price of $8.30 and analysts' consensus price target of $13.79. Us Steel Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.61 and support at the 50-day MA of $6.70.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Steel Corp and will alert subscribers who have X in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.