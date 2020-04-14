Watch for Shares of Us Steel Corp (X) to Approach Resistance at $7.17

Shares of Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $6.85 today and have reached the first resistance level of $6.98. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $7.17 and $7.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Us Steel Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.54 and a high of $17.42 and are now at $6.80, 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

There is potential upside of 102.7% for shares of Us Steel Corp based on a current price of $6.80 and an average consensus analyst price target of $13.79. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.32 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.17.

