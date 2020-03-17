Watch for Shares of Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) to Approach Support at $228.82

Shares of Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $238.33 today and have reached the first support level of $236.52. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $228.82 and $219.31.

Unitedhealth Grp has overhead space with shares priced $242.07, or 11.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $274.83. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $259.39 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $285.08.

Over the past year, Unitedhealth Grp has traded in a range of $208.07 to $306.71 and is now at $242.07, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 0.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

