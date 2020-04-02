Watch for Shares of United Parcel-B (UPS) to Approach Resistance at $104.14

Shares of United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) opened today above their pivot of $103.29 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $103.76. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $104.14 and $104.99 will be of interest.

United Parcel-B has overhead space with shares priced $103.79, or 16.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $123.76. United Parcel-B shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $112.44 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $116.96.

Over the past year, United Parcel-B has traded in a range of $92.65 to $125.30 and is now at $103.79, 12% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.88% lower over the past week, respectively.

