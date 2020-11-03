Watch for Shares of Union Pac Corp (UNP) to Approach Support at $137.57

Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $142.60 today and has reached the first level of support at $140.99. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $137.57 and $132.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Union Pac Corp have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $188.96 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Union Pac Corp based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $147.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $171.03 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $176.45.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Union Pac Corp and will alert subscribers who have UNP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.