Watch for Shares of Tiffany & Co (TIF) to Approach Support at $123.06

Shares of Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) opened today below their pivot of $126.20 and have already reached the first level of support at $124.25. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $123.06 and $119.92 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Tiffany & Co has traded in a range of $78.60 to $134.42 and is now at $125.44, 60% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) is currently priced 10.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $112.04. Tiffany & Co shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $132.02 and support at its 200-day MA of $110.86.

