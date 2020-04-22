Watch for Shares of Technipfmc Plc (FTI) to Approach Resistance at $7.90

Shares of Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $7.61 today and have reached the first resistance level of $7.52. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $7.90 and $8.19.

Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) has potential upside of 285.0% based on a current price of $8.12 and analysts' consensus price target of $31.26. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.56 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.31.

Technipfmc Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.57 and a 52-week low of $4.49 and are now trading 81% above that low price at $8.12 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Technipfmc Plc and will alert subscribers who have FTI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.