Watch for Shares of T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) to Approach Support at $113.51

Shares of T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $115.40 today and have reached the first support level of $114.57. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $113.51 and $111.62 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have traded between a low of $82.51 and a high of $139.82 and are now at $115.98, which is 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

T Rowe Price Grp has overhead space with shares priced $115.98, or 5.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $122.33. T Rowe Price Grp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $116.12 and support at the 50-day MA of $107.83.

