Watch for Shares of Sysco Corp (SYY) to Approach Support at $83.03

Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $83.48 today and has reached the first level of support at $83.52. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $83.03 and $82.58.

Based on a current price of $82.78, Sysco Corp is currently 20.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $65.50. Sysco Corp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $82.62 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $75.70.

Over the past year, Sysco Corp has traded in a range of $61.33 to $85.98 and is now at $82.78, 35% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

