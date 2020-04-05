Watch for Shares of Starbucks Corp (SBUX) to Approach Support at $71.62

Shares of Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened today below their pivot of $74.29 and have already reached the first level of support at $72.71. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $71.62 and $68.95.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Starbucks Corp have traded between a low of $50.02 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $71.53, which is 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 1.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $71.53, Starbucks Corp is currently 10.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $63.96. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $71.71 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $84.78.

