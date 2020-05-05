Watch for Shares of Southwestrn Engy (SWN) to Approach Resistance at $3.16

Southwestrn Engy (NYSE:SWN) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $2.88 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $3.06. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $3.16 and $3.44 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Southwestrn Engy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.06 and a high of $4.25 and are now at $2.97, 180% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.7%.

Potential upside of 103.8% exists for Southwestrn Engy, based on a current level of $2.97 and analysts' average consensus price target of $6.05. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $2.08 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $2.01.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Southwestrn Engy and will alert subscribers who have SWN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.