Watch for Shares of Southwestrn Engy (SWN) to Approach Resistance at $2.66

Shares of Southwestrn Engy (NYSE:SWN) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $2.28 today and have reached the first resistance level of $2.52. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $2.66 and $3.04.

Southwestrn Engy has overhead space with shares priced $2.38, or 60.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $6.05. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $2.02 and further support at its 50-day MA of $1.67.

In the past 52 weeks, Southwestrn Engy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.06 and a high of $4.90 and are now at $2.38, 125% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Southwestrn Engy on March 13th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Southwestrn Engy have risen 43.8%. We continue to monitor SWN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.