Watch for Shares of Simon Property (SPG) to Approach Resistance at $133.89

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $133.34 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $133.36. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $133.89 and $134.44.

There is potential upside of 37.7% for shares of Simon Property based on a current price of $132.82 and an average consensus analyst price target of $182.95. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $146.14 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $156.12.

Over the past year, Simon Property has traded in a range of $132.86 to $186.44 and is now at $132.82, -0% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 1.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Simon Property and will alert subscribers who have SPG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.