Watch for Shares of Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) to Approach Support at $15.08

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $16.50 today and have reached the first support level of $15.59. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $15.08 and $13.66.

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) has potential upside of 413.2% based on a current price of $15.64 and analysts' consensus price target of $80.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.76 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $32.00.

Schlumberger Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.18 and a 52-week low of $11.87 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $15.64 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.

