Watch for Shares of Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) to Approach Support at $12.46

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $14.77 today and has reached the first level of support at $13.98. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $12.46 and $10.15 will be of interest.

Schlumberger Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.88 and a 52-week low of $12.91 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $14.02 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

There is potential upside of 472.5% for shares of Schlumberger Ltd based on a current price of $14.02 and an average consensus analyst price target of $80.27. Schlumberger Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.04 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $35.20.

