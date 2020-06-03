Watch for Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD) to Approach Resistance at $87.50

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $85.02 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $86.11. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $87.50 and $89.98.

Over the past year, Prologis Inc has traded in a range of $68.96 to $99.79 and is now at $84.73, 23% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) is currently priced 17.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $70.23. Prologis Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $86.21 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $92.43.

