Watch for Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) to Approach Resistance at $121.33

Shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) opened today above their pivot of $113.57 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $116.46. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $121.33 and $129.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is currently priced 26.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $81.97. Procter & Gamble shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $119.57 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $123.70.

In the past 52 weeks, Procter & Gamble share prices have been bracketed by a low of $98.51 and a high of $128.09 and are now at $111.59, 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

