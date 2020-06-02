Watch for Shares of Pioneer Natural (PXD) to Approach Resistance at $144.06

Shares of Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $141.18 today and have reached the first resistance level of $142.43. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $144.06 and $146.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pioneer Natural have traded between a low of $114.79 and a high of $178.22 and are now at $140.79, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Pioneer Natural has overhead space with shares priced $140.79, or 39.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $233.88. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $141.87, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $138.80.

