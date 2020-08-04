Watch for Shares of Pg&E Corp (PCG) to Approach Resistance at $9.26

Shares of Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $8.78 today and have reached the first resistance level of $8.99. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $9.26 and $9.74.

There is potential upside of 452.2% for shares of Pg&E Corp based on a current price of $8.99 and an average consensus analyst price target of $49.64. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.69 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $13.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pg&E Corp have traded between a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 and are now at $8.99, which is 153% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

