MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Watch for Shares of Patterson Cos (PDCO) to Approach Resistance at $23.13

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:12am
By David Diaz

Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $21.51 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $22.07. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $23.13 and $24.75 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 23.8% for shares of Patterson Cos based on a current price of $21.43 and an average consensus analyst price target of $26.53. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.67, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $20.30.

Patterson Cos share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.70 and a 52-week low of $15.73 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $21.43 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Patterson Cos on November 7th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Patterson Cos have risen 15.0%. We continue to monitor PDCO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: pivot alerts patterson cos

Ticker(s): PDCO

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.