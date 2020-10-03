Watch for Shares of Patterson Cos (PDCO) to Approach Resistance at $23.13

Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $21.51 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $22.07. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $23.13 and $24.75 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 23.8% for shares of Patterson Cos based on a current price of $21.43 and an average consensus analyst price target of $26.53. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.67, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $20.30.

Patterson Cos share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.70 and a 52-week low of $15.73 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $21.43 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Patterson Cos on November 7th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Patterson Cos have risen 15.0%. We continue to monitor PDCO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.