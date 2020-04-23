Watch for Shares of Oracle Corp (ORCL) to Approach Support at $51.61

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $52.34 today and has reached the first level of support at $51.80. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $51.61 and $50.88.

Over the past year, Oracle Corp has traded in a range of $37.62 to $57.06 and is now at $52.09, 38% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Oracle Corp has overhead space with shares priced $52.09, or 8.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $56.87. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.75, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $50.37.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Oracle Corp and will alert subscribers who have ORCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.