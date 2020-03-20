Watch for Shares of Oracle Corp (ORCL) to Approach Support at $44.93

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $47.07 today and has reached the first level of support at $46.17. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $44.93 and $42.79.

Oracle Corp has overhead space with shares priced $45.92, or 19.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $56.87. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.01 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $54.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Oracle Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.62 and a high of $57.06 and are now at $45.92, 22% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

