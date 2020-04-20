Watch for Shares of Occidental Pete (OXY) to Approach Support at $11.78

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $13.18 today and has reached the first level of support at $12.70. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $11.78 and $10.38.

In the past 52 weeks, Occidental Pete share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.00 and a high of $65.25 and are now at $12.24, 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 10.3%.

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) has potential upside of 589.3% based on a current price of $12.24 and analysts' consensus price target of $84.41. Occidental Pete shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.12 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $38.45.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Occidental Pete and will alert subscribers who have OXY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.