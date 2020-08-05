Watch for Shares of Occidental Pete (OXY) to Approach Resistance at $14.63

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $14.09 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $14.37. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $14.63 and $15.17 will be of interest.

Occidental Pete share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.73 and a 52-week low of $9.00 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $13.88 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2% while the 50-day MA has declined 10.8%.

Occidental Pete has overhead space with shares priced $13.88, or 83.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $84.41. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.73 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.90.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Occidental Pete and will alert subscribers who have OXY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.