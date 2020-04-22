Watch for Shares of Nvidia Corp (NVDA) to Approach Resistance at $285.09

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $276.87 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $277.20. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $285.09 and $293.31 will be of interest.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is currently priced 0.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $276.28. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $260.70 and further support at its 200-day MA of $214.29.

Over the past year, Nvidia Corp has traded in a range of $132.60 to $316.32 and is now at $277.85, 110% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

