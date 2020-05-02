Watch for Shares of Nucor Corp (NUE) to Approach Resistance at $49.69

Shares of Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $49.44 today and have reached the first resistance level of $49.51. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $49.69 and $49.94.

Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) has potential upside of 49.3% based on a current price of $49.42 and analysts' consensus price target of $73.77. Nucor Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.31 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $54.43.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nucor Corp have traded between a low of $46.10 and a high of $62.31 and are now at $49.42, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

