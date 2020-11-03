Watch for Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B (NKE) to Approach Support at $81.35

Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $86.12 today and have reached the first support level of $84.59. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $81.35 and $76.58.

In the past 52 weeks, Nike Inc -Cl B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $77.07 and a high of $105.62 and are now at $84.26, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) defies analysts with a current price ($84.26) 15.1% above its average consensus price target of $71.51. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $91.14 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $98.87.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nike Inc -Cl B and will alert subscribers who have NKE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.