Watch for Shares of Newmont Mining (NEM) to Approach Support at $57.52

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $59.01 today and has reached the first level of support at $58.69. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $57.52 and $56.03.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) is currently priced 26.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $44.20. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $47.64 and further support at its 200-day MA of $41.68.

Over the past year, Newmont Mining has traded in a range of $29.77 to $61.53 and is now at $59.90, 101% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

