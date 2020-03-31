Watch for Shares of Mylan Nv (MYL) to Approach Resistance at $15.68

Shares of Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) opened today above their pivot of $15.08 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $15.37. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $15.68 and $16.28.

Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) has potential upside of 226.3% based on a current price of $15.07 and analysts' consensus price target of $49.17. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.82 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.09.

In the past 52 weeks, Mylan Nv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.75 and a high of $29.30 and are now at $15.07, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mylan Nv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mylan Nv in search of a potential trend change.