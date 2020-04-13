Watch for Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) to Approach Support at $39.37

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $41.04 today and have reached the first support level of $40.22. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $39.37 and $37.70.

Morgan Stanley share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.57 and a 52-week low of $27.20 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $40.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Potential upside of 51.1% exists for Morgan Stanley, based on a current level of $40.51 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.21. Morgan Stanley shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.17 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $45.35.

