Watch for Shares of Microsoft Corp (MSFT) to Approach Resistance at $177.12

Shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $173.27 today and have reached the first resistance level of $175.84. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $177.12 and $180.97.

Microsoft Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $190.70 and a 52-week low of $119.01 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $176.30 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.60% higher and 0.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is currently priced 37.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $110.23. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $162.94 and further support at its 200-day MA of $151.46.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Microsoft Corp on March 26th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $152.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Microsoft Corp have risen 14.4%. We continue to monitor MSFT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.