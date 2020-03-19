Watch for Shares of Microchip Tech (MCHP) to Approach Support at $53.90

Shares of Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $58.32 today and have reached the first support level of $55.90. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $53.90 and $49.48.

Microchip Tech has overhead space with shares priced $57.95, or 48.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $111.56. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $94.06 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $98.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Microchip Tech share prices have been bracketed by a low of $54.86 and a high of $112.47 and are now at $57.95, 6% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Microchip Tech and will alert subscribers who have MCHP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.