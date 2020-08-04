Watch for Shares of Masco Corp (MAS) to Approach Resistance at $38.88

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) opened today above their pivot of $37.53 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $38.16. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $38.88 and $40.23 will be of interest.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has potential upside of 23.9% based on a current price of $37.41 and analysts' consensus price target of $46.35. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.23 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $42.75.

Over the past year, Masco Corp has traded in a range of $27.04 to $50.06 and is now at $37.41, 38% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

