Watch for Shares of Lincoln Natl Crp (LNC) to Approach Resistance at $59.50

Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $59.22 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $59.34. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $59.50 and $59.78 will be of interest.

Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) has potential upside of 42.2% based on a current price of $58.97 and analysts' consensus price target of $83.86. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $60.74, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $58.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Lincoln Natl Crp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.81 and a high of $67.52 and are now at $58.97, 16% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 0.53% lower over the past week, respectively.

