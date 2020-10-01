Watch for Shares of Kroger Co (KR) to Approach Support at $28.19

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $28.42 today and have reached the first support level of $28.27. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $28.19 and $27.96.

Over the past year, Kroger Co has traded in a range of $20.70 to $29.97 and is now at $28.35, 37% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% higher and 1.01% higher over the past week, respectively.

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) is currently priced 0.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $28.11. Kroger Co shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.51 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $24.81.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kroger Co on August 26th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Kroger Co have risen 20.2%. We continue to monitor KR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.