Watch for Shares of Keycorp (KEY) to Approach Resistance at $9.96

Shares of Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $9.24 today and have reached the first resistance level of $9.51. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $9.96 and $10.68 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 155.1% for shares of Keycorp based on a current price of $9.07 and an average consensus analyst price target of $23.14. Keycorp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.30 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $17.47.

Over the past year, Keycorp has traded in a range of $7.45 to $20.52 and is now at $9.07, 22% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.02% lower and 6% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Keycorp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Keycorp in search of a potential trend change.