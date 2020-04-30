Watch for Shares of Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) to Approach Support at $96.01

Shares of Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $98.19 today and have reached the first support level of $96.94. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $96.01 and $93.83.

Jpmorgan Chase has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $121.48. Jpmorgan Chase shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $99.02 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $118.25.

Jpmorgan Chase share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $140.76 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

