Watch for Shares of Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) to Approach Support at $86.53

Shares of Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $91.51 today and have reached the first support level of $90.53. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $86.53 and $81.55 will be of interest.

Jpmorgan Chase share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $140.76 and a 52-week low of $84.55 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $94.54 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

There is potential upside of 28.5% for shares of Jpmorgan Chase based on a current price of $94.54 and an average consensus analyst price target of $121.48. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $121.46 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $128.22.

