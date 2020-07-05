Watch for Shares of Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) to Approach Resistance at $93.82

Shares of Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) opened today above their pivot of $90.99 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $92.04. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $93.82 and $96.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $140.76 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Jpmorgan Chase based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $121.48. Jpmorgan Chase shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $95.04 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $117.69.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jpmorgan Chase and will alert subscribers who have JPM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.