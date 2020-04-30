Watch for Shares of Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) to Approach Support at $147.87

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $150.34 today and has reached the first level of support at $149.06. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $147.87 and $145.40.

Johnson&Johnson has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $145.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $137.20 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $138.88.

Over the past year, Johnson&Johnsonhas traded in a range of $0.00 to $157.00 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Johnson&Johnson and will alert subscribers who have JNJ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.