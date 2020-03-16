Watch for Shares of J.C. Penney Co (JCP) to Approach Support at $0.37

J.C. Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $0.54 today and has reached the first level of support at $0.49. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $0.37 and $0.20.

J.C. Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) has potential upside of 646.4% based on a current price of $0.49 and analysts' consensus price target of $3.63. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $0.77 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $0.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of J.C. Penney Co have traded between a low of $0.36 and a high of $1.91 and are now at $0.49, which is 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of J.C. Penney Co on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.83. Since that call, shares of J.C. Penney Co have fallen 27.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.