Watch for Shares of Intuitive Surgic (ISRG) to Approach Resistance at $605.23

Shares of Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $600.86 today and have reached the first resistance level of $604.30. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $605.23 and $609.60.

Over the past year, Intuitive Surgic has traded in a range of $555.02 to $1054.77 and is now at $602.55, 9% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) is currently priced 23.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $462.47. Intuitive Surgic shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $587.47 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $538.29.

