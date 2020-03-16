Watch for Shares of International Ga (IGT) to Approach Support at $5.49

International Ga (NYSE:IGT) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $6.26 today and has reached the first level of support at $5.95. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $5.49 and $4.72 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 434.9% for shares of International Ga based on a current price of $6.41 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.29. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.84 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.43.

Over the past year, International Ga has traded in a range of $5.52 to $16.25 and is now at $6.41, 16% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of International Ga on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.97. Since that call, shares of International Ga have fallen 46.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.